Capital International Ltd. CA Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 81,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at $1,970,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Grifols by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,109,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 11.8% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 40,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 66.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period.

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,859. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

