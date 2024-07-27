Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,984,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 127,951 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86,343 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 264,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,346. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

