Capital International Investors Trims Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000.

NYSEARCA:CGDG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.22. 605,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,404. The firm has a market cap of $338.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $29.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

