Capital International Investors Sells 306,081 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,081 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $112.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

