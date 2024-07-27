Capital International Investors Sells 29,598 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,598 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.16% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $909,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 223.6% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.72. 3,178,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

