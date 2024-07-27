Capital International Investors Sells 24,101 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.32% of D.R. Horton worth $172,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,242. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $180.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

