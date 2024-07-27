Capital International Investors Sells 1,719,207 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,719,207 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 7.50% of Armstrong World Industries worth $407,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after purchasing an additional 569,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after buying an additional 517,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $39,183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5,304.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 223,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $133.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.55.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

