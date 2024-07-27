Capital International Investors Sells 1,192,299 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,296,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192,299 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 9.78% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $724,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. 2,184,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,019. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.