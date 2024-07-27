Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,492 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $782,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 107,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $145.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,224. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $148.22.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,031 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

