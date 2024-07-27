Capital International Investors Raises Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.43% of Caesars Entertainment worth $40,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,829,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 168,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,668,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. Susquehanna lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.