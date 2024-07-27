Capital International Investors Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $138,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,163 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.19.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,884,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928,651. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

