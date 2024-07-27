Capital International Investors Increases Stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,336,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 8.43% of ATS worth $280,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ATS by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ATS by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of ATS by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ATS during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ATS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $30.42. 31,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,182. ATS Co. has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $45.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

