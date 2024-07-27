Capital International Investors Has $651.85 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,142 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 4.57% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $651,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $127,337,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 843,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 410,467 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 336,496 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 450,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 281,580 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,051,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,246. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $70.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

