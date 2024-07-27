Capital International Investors Has $381.53 Million Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.47% of Relx worth $381,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after buying an additional 399,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,843,000 after acquiring an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,983,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 366,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 342,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 668,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,655. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

