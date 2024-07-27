Capital International Investors Has $29.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,536,916 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $29,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,822,000 after purchasing an additional 380,555 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EFA stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.41. 10,115,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,821,847. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

