Capital International Investors Has $131.50 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.12% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $131,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 661.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. 1,076,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,341. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

