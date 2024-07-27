Capital International Investors Has $11.79 Million Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Li Auto were worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 56,039 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Li Auto by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

LI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

