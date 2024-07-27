Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 7.27% of Toast worth $820,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,248 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 9.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,976,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,611,000 after acquiring an additional 833,390 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after acquiring an additional 280,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,189,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,231,000 after purchasing an additional 214,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,996,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,727. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $96,261.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,566.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,466. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

