Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 225,428 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $43,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Shorepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,354,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 457,760 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 42,021 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its position in BHP Group by 422.1% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. 1,847,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BHP Group

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.