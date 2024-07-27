Capital International Investors Boosts Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Capital International Investors increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,864,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.19% of Kenvue worth $490,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kenvue by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,816,000 after buying an additional 18,118,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kenvue by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,087,000 after buying an additional 4,815,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kenvue by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Kenvue by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Kenvue Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.69. 11,484,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,043,316. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.