Capital International Investors Boosts Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.63% of Cactus worth $64,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,182,000 after acquiring an additional 53,142 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,127,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cactus by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after buying an additional 375,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cactus by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after buying an additional 73,704 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cactus by 595.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 584,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $61.00. 1,194,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,319. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,415,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $18,317,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,544.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

