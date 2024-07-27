Capital International Investors Acquires 791,596 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 314.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,596 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $454,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

NYSE RACE traded up $7.88 on Friday, hitting $413.80. 175,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,976. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $285.02 and a 12 month high of $442.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.72 and a 200-day moving average of $406.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

