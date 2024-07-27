Capital International Investors Acquires 431,540 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,540 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $54,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 356,302 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 575,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $75.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPCR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.