Capital International Inc. CA Sells 7,888 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Catalent were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,720,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.68. 3,004,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,650. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTLT

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.