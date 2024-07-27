Capital International Inc. CA Sells 1,209 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.20% of Wolfspeed worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 64.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 149.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 14.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 133,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Trading Up 4.9 %

Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. 3,626,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,639. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.