Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,469 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.2 %

TEL traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,755. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

