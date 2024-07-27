Capital International Inc. CA Raises Stock Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,646,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,861 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $18,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 31,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

BORR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.71. 2,860,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Borr Drilling Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

