Capital International Inc. CA Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,342 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

WFC traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $60.39. 12,538,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,276,799. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48. The company has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

