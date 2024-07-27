Capital International Inc. CA Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.24. 3,091,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,084. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.52. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

