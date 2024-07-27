Capital International Inc. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,182,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 461,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 93,394 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 730,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.