Capital International Inc. CA Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,502,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,013,000 after buying an additional 294,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after buying an additional 279,633 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in S&P Global by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 336,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,284,000 after buying an additional 261,526 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.79. The company had a trading volume of 823,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,968. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $498.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.55.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

