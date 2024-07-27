Capital International Inc. CA Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,316,000 after buying an additional 1,745,545 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after buying an additional 451,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,861,000 after acquiring an additional 411,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

COF traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $149.39. 1,794,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,484. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.