Capital International Inc. CA Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.00. 3,979,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.79. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.57.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

