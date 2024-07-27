Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,337,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after buying an additional 939,142 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 843,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 410,467 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after buying an additional 336,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 450,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 281,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Bank of America lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.