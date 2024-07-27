Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 75,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KB traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

