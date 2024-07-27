Capital International Inc. CA Buys 8,101 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kenvue by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825,611 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,484,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,043,316. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

