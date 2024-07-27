Capital International Inc. CA Buys 35,162 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $19,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CHD traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $101.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,090. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.