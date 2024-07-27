Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.11% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,175,000 after buying an additional 1,702,624 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $71,496,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,661,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $10,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 866,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,022. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

