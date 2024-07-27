Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $437,420,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,114,000 after buying an additional 370,094 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,466,000 after buying an additional 347,778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 779,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,793,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 854.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 330,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,207,000 after acquiring an additional 296,255 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,206,653. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,267. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

