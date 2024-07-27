Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 5,815 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.09% of Zai Lab worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Zai Lab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 769,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,410. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Yajing Chen sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $38,556.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,934 shares of company stock worth $1,116,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.97.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

