Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 204,030 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204,030 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21,094.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. 14,079,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,425. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.