Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.55.

Read Our Latest Report on PSA

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.74. 366,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,508. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $314.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.65 and a 200-day moving average of $282.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.