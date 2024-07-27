Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 221.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,672. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $90.02 and a 12-month high of $215.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

