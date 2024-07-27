Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,589,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,732,000 after buying an additional 1,040,529 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,043,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,244,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 77,303 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.77. 180,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,559. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.41.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

