Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,286 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.20. 2,214,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,579. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

