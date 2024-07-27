Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.80.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BURL traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.78. The stock had a trading volume of 737,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,591. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $255.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores



Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

