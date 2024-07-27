Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 1,230 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.65. 6,327,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,219,661. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

