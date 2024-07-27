Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires 30,988 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 461.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,988 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,556,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,869,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,497. The stock has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

