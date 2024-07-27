Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELV. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $527.54 on Tuesday. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $555.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $530.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

