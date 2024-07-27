Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $125.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.94.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,816. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after purchasing an additional 460,599 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after purchasing an additional 447,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

